certificates-coming-for-those-vaccinated-abroad

People who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 abroad or who have a certificate of recovery from the disease issued by another country will be able to acquire a certificate in Greece in the next few days, Deputy Minister of Digital Governance Giorgos Georgandas said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Skai TV, he said the certificates will be issued via an application on the gov.gr platform, which will also allow users who have completed the initial round of vaccination abroad to book an appointment for a booster shot in Greece.

Meanwhile, measures restricting the movements of people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 appear to be bearing fruit, activity on the government’s emvolio.gov.gr vaccination platform indicates.

Georgandas said that appointments on the platform came to 105,000 on Monday alone. He added that 27,000 of those were for the first dose.

The official also reminded that the Emvolio platform will open for booster shots for the general population on Friday. Boosters are recommended six months after the completion of initial vaccination.