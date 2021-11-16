NEWS

Diamantopoulou to head EU committee on future of welfare state

[InTime News]

Greece’s Anna Diamantopoulou has been appointed president of a high-level European Union expert group on the future of social protection and of the welfare state. 

A former EU commissioner for social affairs, Diamantopoulou will lead the 12-member committee in studying how the welfare state is financed and its interconnections with the changing world of work, with the aim of presenting a report and recommendations by the end of 2022.

More specifically, it will examine demographic changes resulting in a shrinking workforce and an aging population; the impact on the labor market from the digital and green transitions, including the increase in non-standard forms of work; and the consequences of globalization in the context of new emerging risks.

