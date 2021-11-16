NEWS

Man injured in East Attica drive-by shooting

man-injured-in-east-attica-drive-by-shooting

Police in the East Attica town of Koropi are investigating a shooting on a relatively busy street that left one person injured on Tuesday morning.

According to preliminary reports, a man, who has not been identified, was shot while was shot at from another car as he was driving along Agion Anargyron Street. The incident happed outside a Citizens’ Advice Bureau (KEP).

The victim was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for leg injuries.

A local official was quoted by media as saying that the incident may have been related to a turf war between rival drug gangs.

Crime
READ MORE
man-accused-of-murder-in-volos-linked-to-murder-from-2009
NEWS

Man accused of murder in Volos linked to murder from 2009

[Intime News]
NEWS

Inmate who escaped Corith prison is recaptured 

juvenile-gangs-in-greek-capital-a-growing-concern
NEWS

Juvenile gangs in Greek capital a growing concern

police-officer-arrested-for-the-sexual-assault-of-his-daughter
NEWS

Police officer arrested for the sexual assault of his daughter

seven-captives-rescued-near-nymfopetra
NEWS

Seven captives rescued near Nymfopetra

piraeus-traffic-police-hq-attacked-with-molotovs
NEWS

Piraeus Traffic Police HQ attacked with Molotovs