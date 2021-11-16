man-injured-in-east-attica-drive-by-shooting

Police in the East Attica town of Koropi are investigating a shooting on a relatively busy street that left one person injured on Tuesday morning.

According to preliminary reports, a man, who has not been identified, was shot while was shot at from another car as he was driving along Agion Anargyron Street. The incident happed outside a Citizens’ Advice Bureau (KEP).

The victim was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for leg injuries.

A local official was quoted by media as saying that the incident may have been related to a turf war between rival drug gangs.