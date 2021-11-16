Greece breaks 8,000 new cases mark again, records 80 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 8,129 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and reported a further 80 deaths. The report by the National Organization for Public Health also revealed 547 intubated patients.

The positive cases were identified from 662,728 tests with a positivity rate of 1.22%.

Most intubated patients (455 or 83.18%) are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, while the remaining 92 patients (16.82%) are fully vaccinated.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, recorded 2,025 cases, with 1,345 cases being identified in the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

The new cases brings the total number of cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic to 847,188, with a total of 16,923 deaths over the same period.