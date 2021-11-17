polytechnic-uprising-anniversary-to-bring-transport-service-disruptions

There will be changes and modifications in the itineraries of public transport in central Athens on Wednesday, due to the commemorations of the anniversary of the student uprising in 1973 at the Athens Polytechnic against the then military junta.

In particular, according to Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY), acting under the instructions of the Hellenic Police (ELAS), the Megaro Mousikis metro station will be closed from 3 p.m., as will Syntagma and Evangelismos stations from 4.30 p.m. The trains will pass through these stations without making stops.

Moreover, the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) will also modify routes and move the departure points of certain bus and trolley routes.

These changes will occur gradually during the day, in accordance with the suggestions and measures of ELAS and depending on the prevailing traffic conditions.

For more information, the public can contact the OASA Information Center.

Helicopters, drones and more than 5,500 police officers will be deployed as part of the tight security operation planned by police in central Athens, where several streets in the downtown area will be closed to traffic to make way for planned marches.

Police will guard government buildings, universities and foreign missions, and particularly the US Embassy, which will be the site of the biggest protest rally on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers will once again be deployed in the Exarchia district, from where anti-establishment rioters traditionally stage attacks on police after the end of the main march for the anniversary.

ELAS will also keep water cannons on standby while the marches take place.