NEWS

Bus and trolley workers to hold work stoppages on Thurs

bus-and-trolley-workers-to-hold-work-stoppages-on-thurs

Bus and trolley workers will be holding two work stoppages on Thursday in protest at the fatal workplace accident on Metro Line 1 on Tuesday, as announced by their respective unions.

Buses and trolleys will not run from the start of the shift until 9 a.m., and again from 9 p.m. until the end of shift.

The unions demand immediate accountability for the tragic accident and that due maintenance work be carried out on all relevant infrastructure.

Earlier, operator Athens Urban Rail Transport launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, which left one maintenance crew member dead and two others injured.

The crash occurred after the brakes failed on the rail grinder they were operating. [AMNA]

Transport Accident
READ MORE
[Alexandros Vlachos/AMNA]
NEWS

One ISAP rail worker killed, two injured

[Intime News]
NEWS

Teen hospitalized after motocross injury returns home

[InTime News]
NEWS

Greek-US drills reflect deepening ties

A fishmonger serves customers at the Ortakcilar street market in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 11, 2021 [AP Photo/Francisco Seco]
NEWS

‘We don’t deserve this’: Inflation hits Turkish people hard

A medic tends to Covid-19 patients at the intensive care unit of Pirogov hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria, Oct. 15, 2021 [Reuters /Stoyan Nenov]
NEWS

Eurostat: Deaths 50% above normal in Bulgaria, EU’s least vaccinated country

[InTime News]
NEWS

Number of asylum seekers at islands drops by 76% says migration ministry