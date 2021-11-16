bus-and-trolley-workers-to-hold-work-stoppages-on-thurs

Bus and trolley workers will be holding two work stoppages on Thursday in protest at the fatal workplace accident on Metro Line 1 on Tuesday, as announced by their respective unions.

Buses and trolleys will not run from the start of the shift until 9 a.m., and again from 9 p.m. until the end of shift.

The unions demand immediate accountability for the tragic accident and that due maintenance work be carried out on all relevant infrastructure.

Earlier, operator Athens Urban Rail Transport launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, which left one maintenance crew member dead and two others injured.

The crash occurred after the brakes failed on the rail grinder they were operating. [AMNA]