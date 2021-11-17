polytechnic-uprising-anniversary-starts-with-some-tension

Events marking the 1973 Athens Polytechnic student uprising against the military dictatorship got off to a rocky start on Wednesday morning.

According to state-broadcaster ERT, tension rose at the historic downtown campus when a group of protesters prevented a delegation from Parliament to lay a wreath at the memorial for the victims of the revolt.

The delegation was headed by deputy parliamentary speaker Haralambos Athanasiou and New Democracy MP Haris Theoharis.

“When we were fighting this fight, these kids were unborn or still in their cribs,” Athanasiou said in comments to the press, referring to the group of youths who blocked the delegation from entering the campus.

“This is a sacred day, so we have to forgive them,” he added.