PM to address nation, urging vaccination

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to deliver a public address appealing to unvaccinated members of the Greek public to take up the shot against Covid-19.

According to sources, the televised appeal will take place on Thursday, with the prime minister stressing the importance of curbing the virus’ spread ahead of the holiday season.

Greece has seen infection numbers and hospital intubations skyrocket in recent weeks, with fatalities also at high levels. The vast majority of intensive care patients are unvaccinated, prompting a slew of measures to encourage immunization.

In Thursday’s address, Mitsotakis may also announce new restrictions that will affect the unvaccinated and warn of additional measures if numbers do not start going down soon.

In a related development, meanwhile, the minister responsible for the emvolio.gov.gr vaccination booking platform, Kyriakos Pierrakakis said on Wednesday that 192,000 appointments have been arranged for the first dose of the vaccine in the past two weeks.