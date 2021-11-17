NEWS

Amid tensions, Turkey expands its offshore drilling fleet

amid-tensions-turkey-expands-its-offshore-drilling-fleet

Turkey is acquiring a new drilling ship to search for natural gas in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea, the country’s president announced on Wednesday, amid unresolved tensions with Greece and Cyprus over Ankara’s offshore energy exploration.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told legislators from his ruling party that Turkey is expanding its fleet of drilling vessels to four, describing the new ship as a high-tech vessel.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Twitter that the ship would be capable of drilling at a depth of some 3,600 meters (11,800 feet).

Last year, Turkey’s offshore energy exploration efforts raised tensions with Greece and Cyprus. Warships from Greece and Turkey shadowed each other in the Aegean Sea after Turkish search vessels and drill ships prospected for hydrocarbons in Greece and Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

Ankara rejects their claim to exclusive rights, saying they infringe on the rights of Turkey and of Turkish Cypriots on the divided island of Cyprus.

Turkey has announced that it has found around 540 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea. The government says it plans to extract and use the gas by 2023, reducing its dependence on energy imports. [AP]

 

Turkey Energy
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

EU extends Turkey sanctions regime over East Med drilling for one year

A man relaxes on a canoe at the Caddebostan shore, on the Asian side of Istanbul, June 8, surrounded by a mass of marine mucilage – a thick, slimy substance made up of compounds released by marine organisms, in Turkey's Marmara Sea. [AP]
NEWS

Erdogan says signed $3.2 bln green climate fund deal

[Intime News]
NEWS

Ankara wary of Athens-Cairo grid agreement

nautical-geo-in-block-1-of-cyprus-eez
NEWS

Nautical Geo in block 1 of Cyprus EEZ

[AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis]
ECONOMY

Greece vows to link Egypt’s energy grid to European Union

us-calls-for-de-escalation-of-tensions-in-eastern-mediterranean
NEWS

US calls for de-escalation of tensions in Eastern Mediterranean