strikes-to-bring-public-transport-to-a-halt-on-thursday

Workers on Athens’ fixed-track transportation systems have declared a 24-strike on Thursday in protest at the death of a colleague on the ISAP electric railway on Tuesday.

The strike means that there will no service on ISAP, the metro or the tram from early on Thursday morning until the start of shifts on Friday.

Buses and trolley bus drivers are also joining the action, withdrawing their vehicles from service for several hours on Thursday. These will be from the start of the morning shift until 9 a.m. and from 9 p.m. until the end of the shift for buses, and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for trolley buses.

The union representing workers in the company that operates Athens’ electric railway, metro and tram (STASY), attribute the death of their 41-year-old colleague to slipping work and safety standards brought on by the privatization and outsourcing of services.

They are also demanding that Tuesday’s accident be thoroughly investigated and any responsible parties duly punished.

STASY’s management on Tuesday said that it is investigating the incident.