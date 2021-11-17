NEWS

Alternate FM meets with Russian ambassador ahead of Moscow visit

Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis met with the Russian Ambassador to Greece ,Andrey Maslov, on Wednesday, ahead of his visit to Moscow on November 29-30 which will be followed with a visit by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Russia on December 8. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for Economic Diplomacy and Openness, Kostas Fragogiannis.

The agenda focused on Varvitsiotis’ visit to Moscow, where he will co-chair the 13th Joint Greece-Russia Interministerial Council and will meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, as well as preliminary preparations for Mitsotakis’ visit on December 8.

The historic ties between Greece and Russia were reaffirmed, along with the will of the two sides for further collaboration in a series of sectors, such as investments, energy, transport, tourism, and transregional cooperation. [AMNA]

