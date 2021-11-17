labor-ministry-online-platform-detects-21-000-violations-of-coronavirus-labor-law

Approximately 21,000 violations of measures implemented to contain the coronavirus pandemic were detected by the Labor Ministry’s Ergani online platform. Specifically, 21,000 unvaccinated employees have failed to submit their mandated rapid test results as far back as October 18.

The majority of violations on mandatory rapid tests for unvaccinated employees are traced to the hospitality industry, the tourism industry, and the film industry.

The fine for failing to report the results of mandatory rapid tests is currently 300 euros.