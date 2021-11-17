Almost 11,000 Covid cases among 4-18 year olds from Nov. 8-14

Almost 11,000 cases of Covid-19 were reported in people aged 4 to 18 in the week of November 8-14, confirming the high epidemiological load in the country.

According to the data published Wednesday by National Organization for Public Health (EODY), the highest positivity according to the ratio of tests to cases was recorded in the regional units of Kozani, Larissa, Magnesia, Pella and Serres.

Aggregate data for the same week puts the positivity rate at 1.77% out of a total of 2,613,039 PCR and rapid antigen tests and 0.50% out of a total of 2,528,885 self-tests. Across all tests, the positivity rate was 0.90%.

At the same time, 2,873 patients with Covid-19 were admitted to hospital, while 1,904 Covid patients were discharged. In other words, three parents were admitted for every two discharged.

The data also shows that the total number of patients aged 4-18 was 10,729, accounting for 23% of all cases, up 4.55% on the previous week.