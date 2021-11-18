Arrests made in Athens, Thessaloniki on deadly uprising anniversary

At least 10 people were arrested in Athens and Thessaloniki on Wednesday night during clashes after the end of the annual marches to mark the anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising in 1973.

Four of the people were detained and later arrested in the Exarcheia district of Athens and another six in Thessaloniki after clashes at the city’s Aristotle University.

Among those arrested are three minors, aged 16, while the rest are two are two males aged 21 and 40. The latter is being held for drug possession, while the case for the others includes the charge of disturbing the peace.

Overall, Greek Police detained 26 people during the protests.