turkish-jets-enter-greek-airspace-in-eastern-aegean

Four Turkish fighter jets flew over the Aegean island of Agathonisi without authorization on Thursday morning.

The first pair was spotted at 11,000 feet and the second at 24,000 feet at the same time, at 10 a.m., the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said.

Four minutes later, one of the pair flew over the islets of Anthropofagi and Makronyssi at 28,000 feet.

The Turkish F-16s were identified and escorted out of Greece’s national airspace by Greek fighters, in line with the international rules of engagement.