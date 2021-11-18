NEWS

Claimants will only need to certify disability once, based on new regulation

People with disabilities will only need to certify the irreversibility of their condition once to be eligible for the relevant allowances, based on a new regulation signed recently by Social Affairs Minister Panos Tsakloglou and announced by the ministry on Thursday.

This means that amputees and citizens with other serious conditions will not have to reappear before the relevant health committees to establish their condition, regardless of whether they are getting assessed about a primary or secondary disability.

The decision was announced by Minister Kostis Hatzidakis announced on Thursday during his visit to certification center in Athens.

Health
