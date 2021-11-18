NEWS

Police dispose of over 200 kilos of narcotics

police-dispose-of-over-200-kilos-of-narcotics

The Hellenic Police disposed of over 200 kilos of narcotics according to an announcement released on Thursday.

According to the statement, the narcotics included 11 kilos of cocaine, 23 kilos of heroin, over 138 kilos of unprocessed marijuana, and 93 kilos of Khat.

The narcotics had been seized by the Hellenic Police Drug Agency as well as other police forces. The narcotics were disposed of in the appropriate manner specified by the relevant legislation last Friday.

Crime
