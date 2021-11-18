authorities-announce-7-317-new-coronavirus-cases-and-63-deaths

Health authorities in Greece announced 7,317 new cases on Thursday and reported 63 deaths. The daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health also revealed that 556 patients are currently intubated with ventilators in hospital ICUs.

The positive tests were identified from 348,636 tests, with a positivity rate of 2.1%.

The total number of cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 861,117, with a recorded 17,075 deaths over the same period.