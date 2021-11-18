NEWS

Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, France FMs to meet on Friday

greece-cyprus-egypt-france-fms-to-meet-on-friday

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian are set to hold a quadrilateral meeting in Athens on Friday.

The meeting will examine developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Middle East, Libya, the Gulf, the Sahel, and the issue of Cyprus.

The ministers will discuss cooperation in the energy sector but other international challenges, including the pandemic, migration, and climate change, are also expected to feature. [AMNA]

