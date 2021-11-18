fines-await-employees-who-failed-to-complete-rapid-tests

Petros Kassarjian displays rapid antigen COVID-19 self-testing kits at his drugstore, as the country starts free distribution, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece April 7, 2021. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

Over 21,000 employees ignored the requirement to complete a rapid test before going in to work, the Labor Ministry’s Ergani system has found.

As reported by Kathimerini’s MoneyReview site, almost half (9,622) of the employees concerned are based in Attica.

The report said that the Labor Inspectorate has been informed of the details of those who failed to complete the test. Next week, fine demands will send to the employees by email or registered post.

Employees could face fines of €300 for each test missed, while employers could be fined €2,000 for failing to file the results of the rapid tests of their employees and a €10,000 fine for false declarations. (MoneyReview)