first-ambitious-climate-law-put-to-consultation

Greece’s first law to fight the climate crisis, which will be the roadmap for complete decarbonization of the country’s economy by 2050, was put to public consultation by Environment Minister Kostas Skrekas on Thursday.

Among the many targets outlined, the law provides for delignification by 2028, the abolition of all oil burners by 2030, as well as a ban on the sale of vehicles with conventional fuels beginning in the same year. The ministry is also considering the acceleration of the delignification process as of 2023.

Greece’s energy transition will be supported at least until 2030 by natural gas, even though it is a fossil fuel.

The goal of achieving climate neutrality remains 2050, as set by the European Union, with intermediate targets set to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% (compared to 1990 levels) by 2030 and by 80% by 2040.

The targets will be reviewed every five years, starting in 2024.