thessaloniki-prison-on-lockdown-after-covid-outbreak

A prison in the northern port city of Thessaloniki has been put on lockdown following a coronavirus outbreak.

According to and Athens-Macedonian News Agency report on Friday, at least 40 inmates were positive for Covid-19 at the prison in Diavata during a testing drive carried out this week.

They are said to be experiencing mild symptoms or none at all.

According to the report, around three quarters of the prison’s inmate population has been vaccinated against the disease.

Under the new rules, no visitors will be allowed into the prison until further notice.