PM: Quadrilateral cooperation scheme is very important

Upgraded Greek-French defense cooperation and regional developments were at the focus of talks between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian at the Maximos Mansion on in Athens Friday.

The talks addressed ways strengthening multifaceted bilateral relations, with an emphasis on the defense and economic sectors, on the basis of the Greek-French Strategic Partnership Agreement.

Le Drain is in Athens to take part in a quadrilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Greece, Egypt, Cyprus and France.

According to government sources, Mitsotakis stressed the importance of the cooperation scheme, while expressing Greece’s support for the priorities set by France in view of the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2022.

On his part, the French foreign minister stressed that this is a time when the two countries must work together on many issues that concern them.

“More specifically, I am talking about issues of security and sovereignty in the Mediterranean. This will be the subject of the quadrilateral meeting that will take place in a short time, at the initiative of my counterpart, Nikos Dendias,” he said. [AMNA]