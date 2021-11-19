NEWS

Leaders on divided island of Cyprus agree on 5G coverage

leaders-on-divided-island-of-cyprus-agree-on-5g-coverage

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar have reached an agreement over the installation of a 5G broadcasting network across the divided island, the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) announced on Friday.

The “important agreement” between the leaders of the island’s internationally recognized south and Turkish-occupied north, was achieved thanks to “extensive work carried out by the Technical Committee on Broadcasting and Telecommunication over the past two years,” UNFICYP said.

Under the European Union-backed project, the island’s TV broadcasting systems will be removed from the 700 MHz frequency band, transitioning from analogue to digital broadcasting, allowing the allocation of the 700 MHz frequency band to 5G mobile services.

