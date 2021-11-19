NEWS

Teenager assaults doctor over Covid test

teenager-assaults-doctor-over-covid-test
[InTime News]

A doctor in Messolongi, western Greece, is suing an 18-year-old girl and her father after allegedly being assaulted by the teenager for asking that she take a rapid Covid-19 test.

According to Skai TV, the incident unfolded at a medical center in the village of Neochori where the girl sought treatment for Covid-like symptoms.

She reportedly insisted on being prescribed antibiotics and discharged without taking a test to ascertain whether she was infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The teenager is said to have lashed out at the doctor on duty when she refused to prescribe medication without a proper diagnosis. She kicked her in the chest, according to the report. 

The young woman’s father was also abusive, Skai said.

