Summit between Greek, Egyptian, Cypriot, and French FMs concludes

The summit between the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Egyptian, Cypriot, and French counterparts (Sameh Shoukry, Nikos Christodoulides, and Jean-Yves Le Drian respectively) on Friday has concluded with a joint statement reiterating the alignment of all four parties and stressing the importance of International Law, in particular international maritime law, and energy co-operation.

“We discussed the excellent relations between our four countries, based on International Law and the Law of the Sea, and highlighted its strategic identity, that forms a solid foundation for enhanced co-operation in many sectors,” stated the release.

“Our views were closely aligned in security and stability matters, and we discussed ways to reinforce our co-operation,” it read, before adding that “we reiterated that we must prioritize peace and stability, both on a regional and international level, as well as the economic growth that we all aspire to, in full compliance with the existing multilateral legal framework.” [with information from AMNA]