Covid: 7,805 new cases, 91 deaths, 575 intubated

Members of the medical staff treat Covid-19 positive patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sotiria hospital, in Athens, November 12, 2021 [Reuters/Giorgos Moutafis]

Health authorities announced 7,805 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, up on Thursday’s figure of 7,317.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 91 deaths, up on the 63 recorded on the previous day.

There were 575 patients intubated, up on the 556 on ventilators on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 82.7 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated.

Of the 7,805 new cases, 11 were detected at entry points to the county.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 868,868 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 17,168 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.3 percent had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 113 infections are related to travel from abroad and 3,204 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 38 years, while the median age of fatalities is 78. [Kathimerini]