tirana-display-stuns-athens

The Greek Embassy in Tirana has lodged an official complaint after a series of photographs and maps were put on display in the Presidential Office Building in the Albanian capital which make reference to the “Cham genocide” and the “Greek occupation of Albanian territory.”

According to reports, the demarche demands “immediate explanations” from the office of Albanian President Ilir Meta, who was reportedly given a tour of the exhibition by the organizers.

The ​​​​​​Chams were expelled from the western part of the region of Epirus in northwestern Greece after World War II amid accusations their community collaborated with the Nazis.