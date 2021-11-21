ngo-s-say-new-climate-law-not-ambitious-enough

The absence of binding targets for phasing out gas was cited in a joint statement by nine nongovernmental organizations as the most negative element of the draft of Greece’s new climate bill.

The Hellenic League for Human Rights, Hellenic Society for the Environment and Cultural Heritage, Hellenic Society for the Protection of Nature, Ecological Recycling Society, Greenpeace, MEDASSET, Vouliwatch, General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE) and WWF Hellas said the energy targets for transport and unconnected islands were positive but stressed the need to support vulnerable households and citizen participation.

Among other points, they argue the plan reiterates the European climate targets for 2030 and 2050.

“Limiting the temperature rise to 1.5 Celsius is not a political goal, but the limit beyond which life on the planet is not safe from the effects of an uncontrolled climate crisis,” it said.