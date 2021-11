Health authorities announced 5,991 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Saturday, a drop from Friday’s 7,805.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin that 69 people died, compared with 91 deaths on the previous day. That brought the overall death toll from the pandemic to 17,237.

The number of intubated patients rose further to 594, from 575 on Friday.