Telegraph: British public opinion supports return of Parthenon Marbles

Αn article published in British newspaper The Daily Telegraph supports arguments for the return of the Parthenon Marbles from the British Museum to Greece, penned only a few days after Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ London visit, who raised the issue in his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A 56 pct of people who participated in a public opinion poll by pollsters YouGov stated that the Parthenon Marbles, currently on display at the British Museum, should be exhibited in Greece, while only one in five people (20 pct) said they should remain in the United Kingdom, according to the Telegraph.

The article is written by the Telegraph’s Associate Editor Gordon Rayner, who interviewed Mitsotakis ahead of the Greek premier’s visit to the UK, thus broadly publicizing Greece’s demand to the British public.

[AMNA]