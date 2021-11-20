Dendias meets with counterparts FROM Egypt, Jordan, Iraq in Bahrain

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias met with his counterparts of Egypt, of Jordan and of Iraq, and also with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, on the first of his three-day visit to Bahrain on Saturday.

At capital city Manama, Dendias will be attending the annual forum Manama Dialogue.

On Saturday, the Greek minister is also expected to meet with Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata, on the sidelines of the forum.

On Sunday, he will be meeting with Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Masrour Barzani and also with Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi. He will also attend the discussion ‘Conflict Termination in the Wider Region’ at Manama Dialogue.

On Monday, Dendias will meet with his counterpart of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, where talks are expected to focus on bilateral relations, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, in the Gulf and in Libya, and also in Greece’s cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council, it was said in a ministry statement.

Dendias will then be received by Prime Minister of Bahrain and heir to the throne Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

[AMNA]