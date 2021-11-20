average-daily-cases-trend-lower

The average new daily cases of the coronavirus declined slightly in the week ending Thursday for the first time in nearly two months, according to data compiled by the National Public Health Organization.

The decline is slight, an average of 6,566 daily new cases, compared to 6,780 during the previous week, but is nonetheless real. Still, the daily average is more than triple its level in early October (2,174 from October 1-7) and deaths and intubations are trending upward, reflecting the time lag from the onset, or detection, of the disease.

From November 12-18, deaths averaged 72 daily, up from 55 the previous week, and intubations 541 from 476.