students-in-larissa-in-danger-of-being-kept-back-a-school-year-due-to-denier-parents

There are 35 students in the central Greek city of Larissa in danger of being kept back a year of school due to their parents who refuse to let them attend classes. According to an investigation by SKAI TV, it seems the children’s parents are refusing to let their children attend due to the mandatory coronavirus measures in force.

The schools’ administrations have contacted the parents to inform them that their children are of risk of surpassing the permissible number of absences and informed that if their children do not attend school after Christmas, they will be kept back a year.

There are approximately 10 high school and middle school students, with the remaining 25 being in elementary school.