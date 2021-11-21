Coronavirus deaths and intubations decline slightly
New cases of coronavirus dipped, as usual, Sunday, but deaths and intubations declined, as well.
Greek health authorities announced 4,108 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 76 deaths, up from 70 the previous day.
There were 590 patients on ventilators early Sunday afternoon, down from 594 a day earlier, but up from 536 last Sunday.
A total of 258,755 tests were administered, with 1.58% turning positive.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 878,920 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 47,046 last week, with 17,313 fatalities, 547 last week.