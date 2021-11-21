coronavirus-deaths-and-intubations-decline-slightly

New cases of coronavirus dipped, as usual, Sunday, but deaths and intubations declined, as well.

Greek health authorities announced 4,108 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 76 deaths, up from 70 the previous day.

There were 590 patients on ventilators early Sunday afternoon, down from 594 a day earlier, but up from 536 last Sunday.

A total of 258,755 tests were administered, with 1.58% turning positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 878,920 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 47,046 last week, with 17,313 fatalities, 547 last week.