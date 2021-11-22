1.2 million appointments booked for booster in last 30 days

A total 1.2 million appointments have been booked for the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 444,000 for the first one in the last 30 days, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said on Monday, pointing to a rebound in the inoculation drive after a long slump in the past few months.

Of these, 187 thousand appointments were made over the last weekend.

“We see a significant activity in the [online booking] systems and I think, in view of these numbers, we will exceed 7 million first dose vaccinations within the week,” Pierrakakis told Skai TV.

Asked about recognising vaccination certificates from non-EU countries, he said a process is underway for resolving the issue but authorities will first have to find a way to verify their authenticity as some them are handwritten.