lawyer-charged-with-spreading-fake-news-about-covid-19

A Greek lawyer at the forefront of online anti-vaccination campaigns was charged with spreading fake news about the pandemic on social media, in the first application of the new law passed in Parliament on November 12.

The case file against Nikos Antoniadis, who was arrested last week, was formed by the police’s cybercrime division after a complaint was filed containing evidence that allegedly showed the lawyer stating that there is no coronavirus, that the intubation of patients is done for no good reason and that the vaccines against Covid-19 are dangerous.

The prosecution is part of a wider drive by Greek judicial authorities to crack down on the activities of anti-vaxxers.