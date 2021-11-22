NEWS

Agriculture Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Agricultural Development and Food Minister Spilios Livanos announced Monday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was self-isolating.

“As we all know, the coronavirus does not discriminate. So it knocked on my door just two days before my scheduled appointment for the third dose,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Livanos said he will be working from home in the coming days as required by the official health protocols. 

“I am optimistic and convinced that the vaccination will allow me to return to normal life soon. I wish all those who are living through a similar experience to overcome it quickly and painlessly,” he said.

Livanos is the fifth government minister to get infected since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, after Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis, Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis, Shipping Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis, and Education Minister Niki Kerameus.

