Dendias: Greece and Bahrain share stance on international sea law

The positions of Greece and Bahrain converge on a number of key areas, especially n terms of its approach to international law and the international law of the sea,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday, the last of a three-day visit to Manama, Bahrain’s capital.

“Bahrain is a country which has always stood by us in international organizations, supported our candidacy for the UN Security Council, and has condemned the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque,” he said.

“It is also a country that holds similar positions to us on issues of international law and international law of the sea, on which we have had the opportunity to discuss and coordinate our efforts – an extremely successful discussion, one that opens corridors of economic cooperation and investment from Bahrain to Greece and vice versa,” he pointed out.

Earlier on Monday, Dendias was warmly welcomed by his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. During their meeting, the two officials signed a memorandum of understanding on political consultations.

Greek diplomatic sources noted that Bahrain has adopted and promoted positions similar to those of Greece regarding the rights of islands in maritime zones, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and has resolved bilateral issues with Qatar through an appeal to the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Dendias used the visit to boost the collaboration of the legal departments the foreign ministries of both countries, the sources added.

Bahrain also played a crucial role in the signing of the Abraham Accords on the rapprochement between Israel and some Arab countries, an agreement Greece supports.

Dendias was the only EU minister to attend the Manama Dialogue Forum, the biggest regional conference on security issues, which was also attended by the US Defense Secretary and Israel’s National Security Adviser.

During his visit, Dendias was received by King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to whom he extended President Katerina Sakellaropoulou’s invitation to visit Greece at the earliest opportunity. [AMNA]