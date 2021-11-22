man-arrested-over-child-pornography-material

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in the northern city of Thessaloniki in a case involving the recording and sharing online of child pornography, the police’s cybercrime unit announced on Monday.

A file is being prepared against a 28-year-old man suspected of involvement in the same case, the police said.

Police moved in on the two following complaints that “pornographic material” involving adults and minors had been posted on two online cloud services, from where it was shared on various online communication rooms as well as on social networking sites.

Following a preliminary investigation by a prosecutor, the four minors were identified, who confirmed that they were depicted in the recordings.

In searches carried out in the homes of those involved in Thessaloniki and Athens, a total of three mobile phones, two computers, a hard drive and a USB were found and confiscated.

Onsite investigation in the digital evidence led to the involvement of the 23-year-old and the 28-year-old men. As the first was found with a number of photos related to the case in his possession, he was arrested on the spot and was led before a competent prosecutor and his case referred to an investigator. [AMNA]