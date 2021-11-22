NEWS

Appointments for Covid-19 booster vaccine expected to hit 100,000 on Monday

appointments-for-covid-19-booster-vaccine-expected-to-hit-100-000-on-monday
[AP]

The total number of scheduled appointments for the Covid-19 booster vaccine is expected to exceed 100,000 on Monday, a Health Ministry official said.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the national vaccination coverage plan, Marios Themistokleous, secretary general for primary health care in the ministry, said that of the 2.8 million people entitled to apply for the booster, 922,000 have already taken their extra vaccine shot and 700,000 have scheduled their appointment. [AMNA]

Vaccine
