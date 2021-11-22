Health Minister: Pandemic could peak in early Dec. or after Christmas

Minister of Health Thanos Plevris said Monday that cases of the coronavirus will continue rising, adding that there are two likely pathways for the disease.

The good scenario, he told reporters in the Greek Parliament, is that the pandemic will peak in the first week of December; the bad scenario sees the peak after Christmas.

Plevris reiterated that “there will be no (generalized lockdown), nor is there a recommendation to that effect from the scientific committee” advising the government. The reason: “73% of the adult population has been vaccinated and is not at risk of serious disease,” the minister said.