The number of new Covid-19 infections jumped to 8,100 on Tuesday after 7,287 a day before, based on the daily figures published by Greek health authorities.

Deaths from the coronavirus disease stood at 91, after recording a year-high in daily fatalities on Monday with 105, while the number of intubations eased to 597 from 608 the day before.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 894,555, with 17,517 dead.