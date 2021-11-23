NEWS

Health Minister: Fourth Covid wave will be the “toughest” 

health-minister-fourth-covid-wave-will-be-the-toughest
[Kathimerini]

The fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic will be the “toughest” Greece has been through as the government has chosen to keep the economy and society open, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said on Tuesday. 

Speaking at the two-day Athens Health Summit, organized by Kathimerini, he said the government’s choice to keep the economy open despite a record number of Covid infections and a high number of deaths was “the right one.”

Therefore, the national health system is being pressured “as it is pressured every winter, but it also has the pandemic to manage,” he continued.

Since the beginning of the year, 85% of the infections concern people who have not been vaccinated, along with 95% of patients in hospitals and 90% of deaths.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC]
NEWS

Covid infections jump to 8,100, as 91 patients die

[AP]
NEWS

EU kicks off debate on need for booster shots to travel

[Shutterstock]
NEWS

Experimental chewing gum may reduce virus spread

protection-may-last-longer-after-vaccine-booster-dose
NEWS

Protection may last longer after vaccine booster dose

daily-deaths-record-for-2021-smashed
NEWS

Daily deaths record for 2021 smashed

[Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC]
NEWS

Health Minister: Pandemic could peak in early December or after Christmas