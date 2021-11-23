Health Minister: Fourth Covid wave will be the “toughest” 

The fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic will be the “toughest” Greece has been through as the government has chosen to keep the economy and society open, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the two-day Athens Health Summit, organized by Kathimerini, he said the government’s choice to keep the economy open despite a record number of Covid infections and a high number of deaths was “the right one.”

Therefore, the national health system is being pressured “as it is pressured every winter, but it also has the pandemic to manage,” he continued.

Since the beginning of the year, 85% of the infections concern people who have not been vaccinated, along with 95% of patients in hospitals and 90% of deaths.