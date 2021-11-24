greek-hub-in-silicon-valley-on-the-cards

The creation of a Greek hub in Silicon Valley and the necessary steps for it to become a reality will be discussed, Kathimerini understands, during the upcoming visit to the United States on December 11-18 by Deputy Foreign Minister in charge of economic diplomacy and extroversion Kostas Fragogiannis.

According to sources, the first steps toward this vision have already been taken. This reportedly happened during the first inaugural meeting (held online) last February by a newly formed group called Silicon Valley Greek Hub (SVGH), which consists of reputable members of the local Greek community in the US that are active in the broader field of innovation. The team also includes commercial attaches as well as select representatives of the American academic, business and technology community.

The main objectives of SVGH include the promotion of networking and interconnection actions both with Greece and with other organizations from the US and abroad, the provision of know-how and mentoring to Greek startups, as well as organizing discussions on current issues of economic and technological interest.

Kathimerini can confirm that a roadmap has been drawn up outlining what SVGH is and what it wants to achieve.

Its establishment will serve to connect Greece with the global technology center of Silicon Valley, with the Greek government insisting this is a necessity imposed by the current situation, as the pandemic is transforming all economies worldwide. At the same time, the San Francisco area has of late been accumulating a lot of liquidity that creates very big business opportunities.

The government’s ultimate goal is to make Greek startup companies more outward-looking, something that could bring them funding, international contacts, partnerships and profitable acquisitions.

In the meantime, Fragogiannis and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are in the process of finalizing the plan that will be presented in San Francisco.

Mitsotakis’ finance adviser Alexis Patelis is also playing a key role in the project.