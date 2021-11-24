Dendias in official visits to Ghana, Gabon

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will this week be paying official visits to Ghana and Gabon as part of efforts to upgrade Greek ties with Sub-Saharan Africa, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Dendias will on Thursday meet with his Ghana counterpart Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, before visiting the country’s Greek school and St Nicholas Church.

On Thursday, Dendias will meet with his Gabon counterpart Pacome Moubelet-Boubeya. Talks aim to strengthen bilateral collaboration in the economy, investments and collaboration in international organizations.

According to the ministry in Athens, 150,000 Covid-19 vaccines will be delivered to Ghana and 200,000 to Gabon during Dendias’ tour. [AMNA]