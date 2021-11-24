embassy-of-canada-in-greece-to-be-illuminated-in-orange-for-november-25

The Embassy of Canada in Greece will participate in the UN Women global campaign ‘Orange the World’ by illuminating its chancery in orange to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

“Canada remains committed to addressing gender-based violence through concrete actions to prevent, denounce, and eliminate violence against women,” stated a press release by the Embassy, highlighting that violence against women has increased around the world amid “social isolation and quarantine measures.”

“We stand with women’s rights advocates, community organizations, and frontline workers, and thank them for their tireless work in ensuring victims and survivors of violence continue to receive te support and services they need,” it concluded.

The Ambassador of Canada in Greece, Mark Allen, will live-stream the illumination on Facebook at 6.30 p.m.