greek-national-appeals-extradition-to-france-over-drug-smuggling-charges

A court in Thessaloniki on Wednesday approved the extradition to France of a 35-year-old Greek on charges of involvement in a drug smuggling ring.

The case involves the shipment on a sailboat of 1.7 tons of cocaine from Latin America to southern France in June 2017.

The man was arrested in Thessaloniki in October on a French-issued arrest warrant, which was apparently based on the testimony of a Bulgarian co-defendant in the case. A total of 11 people, involving several nationalities and including more than one Greek, have been arrested in the case.

According to French authorities, the same drug ring had also attempted to import large quantities of cocaine in 2016 and 2018.

The man has appealed the decision. Pending a review of the Supreme Court, he will remain in detention. [AMNA]