‘The kids started crying’: North Macedonia mourns victims of Bulgaria bus crash

Pupils of the elementary school Ismail Qemali hold flowers to pay their respect to six of their friends and other victims of the bus crash in Bulgaria, in Skopje, North Macedonia, Nov. November 24, 2021 [Reuters/Ognen Teofilovski]

A village school in North Macedonia closed early on Wednesday after news emerged that 14-year-old pupil Anisa Iseni and her mother were among the 45 dead in a horrific bus crash in neighbouring Bulgaria.

Anisa, a 9th grader, and her mother Fikrija, 37, were on the bus carrying tourists back from a weekend trip to Istanbul to the Macedonian capital Skopje when it struck a highway barrier before daybreak on Tuesday. Only seven people aboard survived.

“When they heard the news the kids started crying and they could not concentrate,” said Semira Idrizi, a dermatologist in the Naim Frasheri school in the village of Studenicani, 23 km of Skopje.

Pointing to the desk where Anisa sat, Idrizi said: “She was a very smart girl. All her grades were fantastic.”

Her mother Fikrija was a Macedonian language teacher at the mainly ethnic Albanian school.

Anisa’s cousin Fati Iseni said the teenager had sent a lot of photos from Istanbul on Monday. “She was like a daughter to me. We lived in the same house,” he said tearfully. “Her father is broken, he cannot speak.”

A list of passengers on the 800-km trip list released by Skopje media suggested most of the victims, who included 12 schoolchildren, were from North Macedonia’s ethnic Albanian minority.

The government in Skopje declared three days of mourning and ordered flags flown at half-mast – 20 years after a brief ethnic Albanian uprising that prompted a reconciliation process and full rights for the minority community.

Governments in Bulgaria and majority ethnic Albanian Kosovo also declared Wednesday a day of mourning for the victims.

Some 250 pupils from Skopje’s Ismail Qemali school laid flowers at a monument to mediaeval Albanian hero Skanderbeg in the capital in tribute to five classmates, all from the Jahi family, who were killed in the crash along with their mother.

In the Bulgarian capital Sofia, people placed flowers and toys in front of the North Macedonian embassy to express their sympathy and condolences.

Bulgarian authorities continued their investigation into the crash, with human error or a technical problem remaining the most likely factors, although the condition of the stretch of highway where the accident occurred was also in question.

Relatives of the dead and survivors of the crash gathered at Sofia’s Pirogov Hospital anxiously awaiting more information.

Isa Doshliak, 47, who lost his wife and two other relatives in the bus inferno, said he was told DNA tests would be carried out on Thursday but he was still not sure when the bodies of his loved ones could be transported back home.

North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said after visiting hospitalised passengers on Wednesday that DNA samples had been collected to help in identification of the victims. [Reuters]