Pierrakakis: Health sector core to govt’s digital transformation strategy

Health is at the core of the state’s digital transformation strategy, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis told Kathimerini’s Athens Health Summit on Wednesday.

The experience from organizing the Covid vaccination program serves as a compass for the digital transformation of the health sector, he noted, adding that with services such as the MyHealth app, the state can help citizens take better care of their health.

He described the app as a prototype for the digital medical record, which is being built up, step by step.

The Ministry of Digital Government is cooperating with Ministry of Health on a number of preventive medicine programs that rely on health data. Other actions include include the creation of a teleconsultation network for Covid-19, a telemedicine network for mental health as well as the definition of an integrated telemedicine network.